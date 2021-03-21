Members of the Captain James Burleson Chapter of the National Society U.S. Daughters of 1812, and the James Pinckney Henderson Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, attended the Lions Club luncheon on March 3 in Canton.
The program was provided by Carrie Anne Wilson-Woolverton who portrayed her great-great-great grandmother, Jane Owen Wilson. Jane gave a presentation on her uncle, Texas hero Gen. Edward Burleson, Sr. The Burlesons were influential and instrumental in pre-Texas, Republic of Texas and early State of Texas years, helping found and protect the settlers and citizens of our great state.
March is Texas History Month. Members of both groups encourage everyone to fly their Texas flags in honor of our pioneers. If you are interested in joining the National Society U.S. Daughters of 1812 or the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, please contact Carrie Woolverton at honeycrek2@aol.com.
