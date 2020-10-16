A

Present at the meeting of several lineage societies were Elizabeth Wilson, Sylvia Barbee, Paige Sanders, Cindy Cooper, Benja Mize and Carrie Anne Wilson-Woolverton.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy photo

Members of several lineage society chapters met in Canton on Sunday, Sept. 27 to discuss veteran benevolence activities to occur this fall in the Van Zandt County area.

Included in the plans are placing flags on veteran graves at Old Bethel Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day, preparing Thanksgiving gift bags for veterans at the Canton Oaks nursing home and Wreaths Across America.If you are interested in joining a lineage society, please contact Carrie Woolverton at honeycrek2@aol.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.