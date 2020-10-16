Members of several lineage society chapters met in Canton on Sunday, Sept. 27 to discuss veteran benevolence activities to occur this fall in the Van Zandt County area.
Included in the plans are placing flags on veteran graves at Old Bethel Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day, preparing Thanksgiving gift bags for veterans at the Canton Oaks nursing home and Wreaths Across America.If you are interested in joining a lineage society, please contact Carrie Woolverton at honeycrek2@aol.com.
