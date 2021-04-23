Kaufman Independent School District officially announced the hiring of Jeff Roberts as the new principal of Kaufman High School last week.
The position became available after the current KHS principal, Gavin Eastep, was named Director of College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) of Kaufman ISD in March.
Roberts grew up in a family of educators, knowing knew he wanted to make an impact on students.
Roberts has served as assistant principal and campus behavior coordinator for Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, for the past seven years. Beginning as the school’s softball coach, Roberts has overseen several areas of school programs, including fine arts, performing arts, athletics, special education, and social studies.
Roberts is a graduate of Plano High School and holds his bachelors and masters degrees from Texas A&M University. He is currently working on his doctorate through Liberty University. Additionally, Roberts earned his principal certification from Lamar University, as well as his superintendent certification from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Roberts and his wife, Christy, have two children. Carter, 8, will be in third grade next year and Lynnlee will be in pre-K.
Roberts expressed his excitement for the transition and the opportunity to serve the students and families of Kaufman. “I’m excited to get to know people,” said Roberts.
“I’m excited to build relationships with staff, students, parents, and individuals in the community, because I believe that’s what education is all about. Kaufman is a great — I’ve heard great things, and Mrs. Blaylock, along with the other administration staff, has been wonderful. I believe we can do a lot of special things in Kaufman. We are excited to be a part of the Lion family very soon."
