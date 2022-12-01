Partnering with Motor Parts Plus, the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Toys for Tots to help aid families this holiday season. The toy drive is going on now and will last until Dec. 15.
For those unfamiliar, Toys for Tots is a long-running national program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Kind hearts donate toys to the program, and volunteers distribute toys to children whose parents can’t afford gifts for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.