The Dance Factory held their annual Nutcracker performance on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 at the Kaufman High School Fine Arts Center.
Two acts filled with comedy, grace, technique, and talent; the Nutcracker is a must to see during the holiday season and a tradition for many. From the mini dancers to the senior company, the performance is enjoyable to watch and choreographed to perfection.
Both performance were almost sold out with family and community members.
