On June 24-25,,the Kaufman Lions won the 7 on 7 Division II State Tournament football title in College Station. This tournament was sponsored by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Overall, the team went 8-0 in the state tournament. It also should be noted that a school earns their way to the 7 on 7 State Championships through a 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament.
After this tournament, Kaufman’s Head Football Coach Jeramy Burleson expressed how proud he was of this team for their fantastic achievement.
“Our boys worked very hard this spring and summer in order to improve in the area of throwing and catching the football,” Burleson said. “Even though it is different than fall football in some ways, 7 on 7 was started to create a way for these young men to improve and compete and that is what we did. “We are very proud of our boys and how hard they have worked to improve and sharpen their skills. Big thanks to Drew Peterson and Chris Abell for coaching our guys and taking care of them during this 7 on 7 season.”
During a 7 on 7 tournament in Texas, teams are divided into three divisions.
Division I: SPC-TAPPS Division 1 plus UIL 5A and 6A teams
Division II: UIL 3A Division I and 4A teams, and other private schools
Division III: UIL 1A-3A Division II teams.
Division I teams are separated into 16 pools of four teams each, while Division II and Division III teams are separated into eight divisions of four teams each.
The results of the games that the team played in the state tournament are as follows.
Division II (Pool Play Pool D - three james each)
Kaufman 28 - Jourdanton 12
Kaufman 32 - Lake Belton 29
Kaufman 18 - Breckenridge 13.
Championship bracket (single elimination)
Kaufman 42 - La Feria 36 in overtime
Kaufman 20 - Melissa 12
Kaufman 16 - Chapel Hill 6
Semi Finals: Kaufman 20 Dumas 7
In the state championship final, Kaufman defeated Argyle 20 to 13.
Here are just some of the main rules during a 7 on 7 game:
• Offensive plays must all be passes.
• Offensive possession of the football always begins at the 45-yard line.
• 7 on 7 teams are allowed up to a maximum of 20 players on their roster. All the players on a team must be from the same school.
• Teams play two 15-minute halves with a continuous clock.
• No timeouts.
• A receiver/ball carrier is ruled down when touched by one or both hands of a defensive player.
• No punting, kicking, or blocking.
• A team must gain 15 yards in the first three plays of an offensive possession or the defense takes over. Four down territory begins only after the offense proceeds to or inside the 15-yard cone (third quadrant).
• No taunting or “trash talking”.
• No fighting.
Scoring breakdown
• Six points for a touchdown, one point for an extra point at the three-yard line. Two points for an extra point at the 10-yard line, two points if a team returns a blocked extra point across the 45-yard line and two points for a safety if a defensive player tags a ball carrier during a swing pass behind the 45-yard line.
• No high school coach may serve as a coach or stand with the team on the side lines during a 7 on 7 tournament.
• The quarterback has four seconds to throw the ball on each play.
The Kaufman Herald wants to congratulate this amazing team for their fantastic achievement. We are very proud of you all.
