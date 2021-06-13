Taking care of your summer lawn should have settled into regular mowing and trimming routine by now. But like everything else in this weird weather year, that hasn’t happened.
Folks are joking about using a machete to slash through knee-high grass or mowers sinking into the mud. They ponder brown patches in the lawn.
If your lawn is overgrown, resist the urge to mow it short. You want to take off about a third of the leaf surface with some time to recover between mowings. The plants need the food supplied by the leaves to help it heal from the harsh winter and rain.
Even after you’ve cut it to a more normal height, don’t mow too low. Really short lawns are more likely to be stressed by the regular hot, dry temperatures and need more water. Short lawns also expose the roots to higher temperatures weakening them. And they are more likely to show wear.
If you’re concerned about an abundant crop of weeds, you probably have to hand pull them. It’s too late for pre-emergent herbicides and using those will make it difficult to patch a lawn later. Just keep them mowed as part of the lawn.
If there’s a dead patch, waiting until fall is probably the best idea if you want to reseed it. Fall traditionally is the best time to plant a new lawn.
Maybe this is a good opportunity to rethink the whole lawn thing. Replacing expanses of turf that need fertilizing, mowing, and water with more flower beds can be a time and money saver.
There is the cost of installing the beds and installing the plants. But if you carefully choose perennials, especially those native to Texas, it can be a benefit to you and wildlife.
Carefully mulched beds will use less water, have fewer weeds, and provide a colorful accent for your home. And you’ll have less to mow.
The flowers also draw in bees, butterflies, and other useful bugs that birds feed on. In fact, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the native plants will draw a wider range of birds to your yard than just putting out a feeder. And you won’t have the cost of bird food.
You can’t beat a blue sky, flitting butterflies, and happily twittering birds.
If you’re already harvesting lots of vegetables, area food pantries will gladly take the extras. Fresh fruits and vegetables are the among the most expensive items at the store and so are harder for families with stretched budgets to buy. Some extra tomatoes, zucchini or maybe blackberries are appreciated.
Gardening help is always available from Kaufman County Master Gardeners at kcmga.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/kcmga.
