The Sharing Community Resource Coalition has partnered with the community to support the moms at Forever Families through “Moms Matter Too.”
The coalition, headed by coordinator Pam Corder, worked to collect new and gently-used purses stocked with items for the mothers sheltered at Forever Families in Kaufman County. The drive was held Dec. 1 through Dec. 15. This was the inaugural year of Moms Matter Too. Forever Families is a faith-based ministry that is committed toreaching mothers and their children in crisis.
Members of the community donated purses along with items such as lotions, brushes, makeup, nail, polish, and gift cards to give to Forever Families resident women during this Christmas season.
“I’ve been amazed at people’s generosity,” Corder said. The collation was able to supply Forever Families with seven purses, plus additional purses for future residents. Along with supplying gifts to the mothers, the coalition also adopted each child in the shelter. Eleven children will also be receiving gifts through this charitable drive. The Sharing Community Resources Coalition was established in 2016 with the goal of meeting the needs of families in Kaufman County.
Forever Families believes God’s purpose for their ministry is to restore lives and empower families to overcome violence, poverty, and criss. Under the executive direction of Melanie Shackleford, Former Families is always looking for monetary donations and volunteer help. To learn more about this non-profit ministry, visit foreverfamiliesprogram.org or contact their office at (903) 498-1076.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.