The Kaufman ISD purchased school supplies for all KISD students in grades kindergarten through fifth for the 2021-2022 school year. Students will only need personal items such as backpacks.
Students in grades sixth through twelfth grades will receive teacher-specific supply requests during schedule pickup or on the first day of school.
For high school students, Chromebook pickup will be held on Aug. 12. Incoming freshmen report at 9 a.m to the fine arts center for Fish Camp; it is expected to run until 11 a.m.
Students in grades tenth through twelfth can pick up their Chromebook from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the cafetorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.