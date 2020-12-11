Kaufman Independent School District now has the capability to administer on-campus rapid testing for students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
In order for KISD students to receive an on-campus test, they must have parent consentand show symptoms. Testing is completely voluntary. Additionally, testing can only be administered for students enrolled in Kaufman ISD.
The district is now a part of a statewide program offered by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The program uses BinaxNOW tests, which provide results within 15 minutes. The BinaxNOW test is a a nasal swab at the front of the nostril and offers a 98% accuracy rate.
The COVID-19 protocol the district has practiced all year will remain in place. Any student showing symptoms will be sent home regardless of test results. The rapid test results will eliminate the multi-day waiting period previously required.
Each KISD school will continue a high level of communication with parents, proper sanitization of facilities, and prioritization of safety for all students and staff. To date, the district has reported 47 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and 81 among the student body.
