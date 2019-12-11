The contract that the City of Kaufman has with Hazardous Household Waste Solutions is ending in December. The last pickup for these items will be Dec. 18. Customers need to schedule hazardous waste pickups at http://hhwsolutions.com/kaufman/.
Items accepted include:
• Used motor oil and used cooking oil
• Batteries of all kinds
• Paint of all kinds
• Light bulbs of all kinds
• Household cleaners
• Aerosol cans
• Automotive fluids and fuels
• Lawn and garden items including fertilizer, pesticides and weed killers
• Pool chemicals and additives
• Vanishes, strippers, turpentine and stains
• Glues and epoxies
For more information, visit https://www.kaufmantx.org/
