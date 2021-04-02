Kaufman County has awarded Kaufman Independent School District more than $157,000 from CARES Act funds.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides for payments to state and local governments navigating the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. After receiving the CARES Act funds, Kaufman County distributed funds to several entities, including KISD.
Kaufman County Commissioners Court presented KISD CFO Todd Garrison with the check on March 23.
“We’re very appreciative of [the county’s] thoughtfulness to provide those funds for us to help offset some of the costs in consideration for the safety and continued education for our students and staff,” Garrison said. “It’s nice to have a good working relationship with our city and county government. We all really work together for a coming purpose and we’re really thankful for their consideration.”
The funds received by the district will go to reimburse many pandemic-related items purchased in the past year, face coverings, hand sanitizer, protective barriers, cleaning supplies, and thermometers.
Additionally, the funds will reimburse the district’s purchases of chrome books and hot spots to enhance at-home learning.
