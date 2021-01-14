The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in the 11,000 block of Walnut Lane in Forney on Jan. 8. Investigators had been looking into reported drug trafficking at the residence and eventually sought a search warrant. The sheriff's office served the search warrant around 4 a.m and seized approximately 595 grams of THC wax, approximately 267 grams THC oil, approximately 10.5 pounds of marijuana, and $35,777 in cash.
Three firearms were also seized, one of which was stolen.
Brayden Scott, 20, of Forney was arrested and transported to the Kaufman County Jail. Scott has posted bond on charges of theft of a firearm, a state felony with a $5,000 bond; two counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, a first-degree felony with a $100,000 bond; and delivery of marijuana, a second-degree felony with a $50,000 bond.
