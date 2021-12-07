The Peanut Butter and Jolly 2021 drive has come to an end but had a large amount of donations. Contributors included Especially For You Tea Room, Laura Hughes, The County Clerks Office and Judge Rich.
The Center in Kaufman picked up over 300 jars of peanut butter and jelly to help those who are in need in our community.
