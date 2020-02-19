Scurry-Rosser community raises funds for livestock purchases

Scurry-Rosser High School was close to capacity on Saturday night for the annual fundraiser for the Scurry-Rosser Parents and Friends annual dinner and auction. The fund purchases animals raised by students at this weekend’s county livestock show.
A barbecue dinner was followed by a silent and live auction, as well as raffles. The theme of this year’s dinner was “World’s Greatest Showman.” Members of the Future Farmers of America and local 4-H clubs worked throughout the event to ensure a successful evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.