On Nov. 11, the talents of high school writers from five different Kaufman County High Schools came to life through words as 32 students wrote about “What a Veteran is to Me”. The top three winners of the essay contest were announced at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Ceremony at the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park. Their winning and moving essays were read aloud.
The winners were as follows:
First place winning $500 was Diovante Grant, a senior at Forney High School.
Second place winning $300 was Carlos Ramirez, a senior at Kaufman High School.
Third place winning $200 was Tyler Spitzer, a senior at Kemp Academy.
Their essays as well as all of the 32 entries can be read by visiting www.kaufmancounty.net; from the home page, visit county news and notices.
