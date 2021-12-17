Kemp High School had some of their band students qualify to advance from the All-Region bands to the North Texas area competition.
Nathan Salazar (junior)- percussion
Jazmin Montoya (senior)- percussion (fourth time to make it to area)
Catherine Gaishin (senior)- french horn
Alyssa Watson (sophomore)- flute
Jason De La Garza (senior)-trombone
Robert Aguilar (senior)- tuba (fourth time to make it area)
Congratulations to these students!
