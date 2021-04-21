Two nurses at Texas Health Kaufman were awarded the Healing Hands Caring Hearts award last week, acknowledging their skill and integrity.
THK presented surgical services nurse Ursula Wilson and intensive care nurse Stefani Pinckard with the award.
Each nurse was honored to receive the award.
“I come to work every day to serve,” said Pinckard. “It is my greatest joy and to be given this award shows my efforts are seen. I take great pride in being a nurse and there is nothing else I would rather do. I love Texas Health Kaufman, my patients, and fellow employees, and am grateful for a hospital that rewards its staff. I will forever be proud that I received this award!”
Pinckard has been a nurse at Texas Health Kaufman for more than seven years, starting on the medical surgical unit and recently transferring to the intensive care unit.
Wilson has been with Texas Health Kaufman for 13 years and 21 years with Texas Health Resources overall.
“I am incredibly thankful to have received such a special award from my patients and my peers!” Wilson said. “I absolutely love that I have the opportunity to serve in my own community at my local hospital. It truly is a blessing to be a part of Texas Health Kaufman and the work that we do every day.”The Healing Hands Caring Hearts award honors nurses who have clinical skills that exceed expectations, who consistently treat others with respect and dignity, and who serve as role models for other employees.
Patients, visitors, employees, physicians, or volunteers can nominate a nurse for this award.
