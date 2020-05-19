A pair of brief tornadoes occurred over eastern North Texas Saturday afternoon. Some property damage was reported, but no injuries.
One tornado near Malakoff caused a small area of EF-1 damage and a larger area of EF-0 damage. Another tornado developed later near Mabank, causing a path of EF-0 damage.
The tornadoes were atypical because they were moving west, which is unusual for most tornadoes in North Texas in May, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
The Malakoff tornado developed south of Highway 31 in a residential area near the post office. Some trees were blown onto homes and cars, damaging roofs and vehicles. Further west, the tornado damaged the roof of a nursing home, then destroyed a propane supply business building, then damaged a roof damage to a motel north of Highway 31. The degree of damage to one of the metal building was consistent with EF-1 tornado winds, peaking at approximately 100 mph, according to the NWS.
A little more than an hour after the Malakoff tornado occurred, a second tornado developed over extreme southwest Van Zandt County, approximately three miles northeast of Mabank. This tornado touched down along VZ County Road 2718 just east of the intersection with VZ County Road 2719. The tornado caused intermittent tree and power line damage, as well as roof damage to several homes and a couple of farm outbuildings.
The tornado continued westward, moving into extreme southeast Kaufman County and producing more damage to trees and buildings, then dissipated near the intersection of Kaufman County Road 4007 and FM Road 90.
