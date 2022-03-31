The “mothership” of the Humane Society of North Texas is located in Fort Worth with five pet adoption centers outside of the Fort Worth location. In addition, they also have cat adoption centers in PetSmart stores. With PetSmart stores located around Kaufman, the HSNT hopes to build relationships with neighboring stores in hopes of creating partnerships with them as well.
HSNT takes care of anywhere from 400 to 1,000 pets on a daily basis. They have a lot of dogs and cats along with puppies, kittens, snakes, birds, ferrets, chinchillas, rats, cows, donkeys, livestock, chickens, roosters, and more.
The Kaufman County shelter is already filling up with stray dogs that are being dumped on the side of county roads or being left out in yards. These dogs will be ready for adoption when the center hosts their grand opening/ribbon cutting on April 5 starting 11:30 a.m.
The HSNT will continue to tend for and protect these animals alongside their motto, “Pets and people save each other”.
Even during the pandemic when adoptions were only happening by appointment, 7,400 pets were adopted into homes through the HSNT… and statistically, the HSNT has a 96 percent live release rate. When centers becomes full, the HSNT is able to fly them up north to find the animals homes elsewhere. Northern states don’t struggle with pet overpopulation like Texas does because the elements up north prevent pet overpopulation. By the time pets are transported up north, they already have adopters waiting on them to arrive.
HSNT has transferred 1,900 pets, over 17,00 were touched last year alone, 593 were saved from animal cruelty/inhumane conditions, 172 cats treated for ringworm, performed 7,000 spay and neuter services, and 110 pets will return to their owners.
Currently, 1900 pets are in foster care through the 417 foster families and growing. Along with foster families, the HSNT also has a large volunteer base. 1600 volunteers showed up to the HSNT shelters last year and recorded a total of 16,000 volunteer hours.
Any animal adopted will be completely ready to go with vaccinations, spayed/neutered, microchipped, etc.
When considering adoption from the Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center, the highest adoption fee is $325 and some fees go down to zero cost, just depending on their length of stay at the facility.
Breed and age also play a part when determining the adoption fee … puppies cost more and bigger dogs tend to be on the lower end. The adoption fees for smaller animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs for can go between $15 and $30; cats are around $75.
The average length of stay for a dog that comes through the center is typically two weeks. However, puppies and small dogs will come in and get adopted the same day.
A program named the Ray of Hope Program is a program designed to help senior citizens with the care of their pets. Through the Ray of Hope Program, the HSNT provides free basic veterinary care to senior citizens pets. Income is not taken into consideration, seniors are asked to be present. This free care happens out the HSNT’s Fort Worth facility.
