Kaufman and Crandall Independent School Districts are hosting meals this summer for any youth up to 18 years old.
Crandall ISD will serve lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from now until July 1. The distribution sites are Dietz, Walker and Noble-Reed schools and Raynes Administration building.
Kaufman ISD will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The first session distribution sites will be Helen Edwards, Nash Elementary, and OP Norman Junior High from June 7 through June 24.
The second session distribution sites will be Helen Edwards and Monday Elementary from July 12 through July 29. No proof of income or ages is needed. This program is for kids only. Adults are not allowed to eat off a kid’s tray. The ability to buy adult meals or extra items is not allowed.
