The Kaufman County Clerk’s office kicked off the Kaufman Downtown Merchants’ annual “Peanut Butter and Jolly” food drive by donating 100 jars of peanut butter. Pam Grant, owner of Especially for You Tea Room and Gift Shop, was thrilled with the donation.
“This is such a great start –we’re excited about this generous contribution and this year’s food drive!”
Grant has been participating in the food drive for the last five years. Last year, the food drive brought in more than 250 jars of peanut butter and jelly to The Center. The “Peanut Butter and Jolly” drive runs through Dec. 11. Jars of peanut butter can be dropped off at the tea room, the Charter Room, My Love’s Diner, and Hydrangea House Florist and Boutique.
