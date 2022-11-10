County commissioners agreed to discuss setting formal policies for donations to non-profit organizations next year at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
For several years the county has provided the same amount each year to eight county non-profit organizations.
This year, the court asked non-profits wanting county help to submit applications and then commissioners would discuss the amounts. But that process got lost in budget discussions and last year’s donation appropriations were included in the 2023 budget – about $437,000.
Three new organizations submitted applications, but commissioners took no action on those.
Several of the commissioners said they had received calls from residents this week asking about the appropriateness of charitable donations by the county and asking about accountability. Commissioners last week approved the donations in the budget after a contentious discussion. “We need a policy,” Commissioner Ken Cates said. “We need to make it more equitable.”
Karen Badgley, the court’s civil attorney, agreed. She said the county needs a policy that defines the public purpose the county money is used for. It also needs be made clear who can apply for the money, how amounts will be determined, and set accountability procedures.Commissioners also should decide on what the donations should be.
Commissioner Mike Hunt agreed that policy discussions are needed before granting funds in the budget and asked that they be set for next year before budget planning starts.
In other action, commissioners unanimously approved a new program that makes it easier for commercial building developers and owners to fund sustainability improvements.
Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) allows commercial properties to pay for energy and water efficiency upgrades such as solar panels or high energy-efficient windows.
Payments are through a voluntary tax assessment that is part of the regular tax bill.
Glenn Silva, chief operating officer of Lone Star PACE, stressed that this is an independent program with no cost to the county. The Frisco-based company will administer the program in Kaufman County. Other clients include Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Harris counties.
Instead of trying to improve sustainability through increasing building requirements, PACE allows for long-term financing.
“We’re the carrot. You’re rewarded for sustainability,” said company official Ryan McCormick.
This can be a lure for new development, Silva added.
It’s increasingly important as interest rates rise, McCormack said, making it easier to fund upgrades without increasing upfront building costs.
