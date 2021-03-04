Congratulations to Jacob Montoya and Veronica Cruz, two recent graduates of Gary Campbell High School. Jacob plans to attend college and become an entrepreneur and Veronica plans to attend TVCC and become a neonatal nurse. “We are proud of the work they have put in and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish,” said Cindy Fowler, principal at Gary Campbell.
