Three people were involved in a one-car collision on Jan. 1. Of the three, one person was killed, and two were injured.
On Jan. 1 at 1:19 A.M., College Mound firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly crash. The caller reported a one-car accident and stated individuals were trapped insidethe vehicle and screaming for help.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at the 9100 block of FM 429. Upon arrival, College Mound firefighters found a sedan that had gone off the road and slid sideways into a pole. According to report, the front seat passenger was dead on the scene. The driver was trapped in the vehicle but appeared to be in stable condition. A third person was in the back seat and appeared to be critically injured.
College Mound firefighters were able to remove both victims who were still alive from the vehicle. Both were taken to a Dallas hospital by CareFlite.
College Mound Fire Department’s Facebook page reports troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working to determine how the crash occurred.
