There are too few parking places at the new Justice Center and leaving the parking lot can take as long as 20 minutes late in the afternoon.
“We still have a major issue with parking,” Sheriff Bryan Beavers told commissioners court Tuesday morning. “I don’t know what we are going to do, but we have to do something.”
At one point recently there were only two spaces left on the lot and those going to the courthouse were parking at the sheriff’s office.
There also is a problem about 5 p.m. when many employees finish their day. “It’s taking 15 to 20 minutes to get off the parking lot,” Beavers said.
Once drivers leave there is problem crossing U. S. Hwy. 175.
“That is a dangerous intersection,” Beavers said. He’s worried someone will be killed in a traffic accident.
“I don’t understand why we can’t have a stop sign,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Skeet Phillips said. He said the county will talk to the City of Kaufman, Texas Department of Transportation, and state legislators, if necessary, to try to remedy the situation.
Phillips presided over the meeting in the absence of County Judge Jakie Allen. He and Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Moore were out-of-town attending training for new court members.
About 100 county employees use many of the 206 spaces. The lot also must be used by potential jurors called to court. Often there are more than 100 in a jury pool, leaving few spaces.
Beavers said the judges have been calling jury panels for different days to help alleviate the problem. The judges used that system at the historic courthouse on the Kaufman square but had hoped to call more than one set of jurors at a time at the new courthouse. That would allow two trials to start on the same day, speeding up the process.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Barber said the possibility of traffic problems were discussed before the building was constructed but not solved.
An additional 87 spaces were planned but were not built. Commissioners discussed the possibility of using their road equipment to asphalt the additional spaces.
“Long-term we may need a parking garage,” Beavers said.
