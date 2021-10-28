The roaring Kaufman High School Lion band advance to UIL Area Competition.
The Lion band received a rating of one at the UIL Region 3 band competition for their marching show, “Till Death Do Us Part.” Receiving a one rating is the most superior rating a band can receive. This rating qualifies the band to move on to compete at the UIL Area Competition in the preliminaries. The top ten bands in the preliminary round will advance to have a chance at qualifying for the UIL State competition. The KHS band will perform next on Oct. 30 at Collins Stadium in Denton.
Congratulations to the KHS marching band for their accomplishment and good luck at the area marching competition!
