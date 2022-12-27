Richards, Cates bid farewell to county positions

Serving in politics, whether national or on a county level, is not a job for the faint of heart. On Dec. 28, County Judge Hal Richards and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Cates celebrated the end of their terms at a farewell reception in the ceremonial courtroom in the new Kaufman County Justice Center.
Richards was sworn in as Kaufman County Judge on Jan. 1, 2019.
Richards’ foundation for financial and operational decision-making comes from his experience as a businessman and entrepreneur. In 1981, he moved his family to Kaufman County to start his first enterprise, a Ford-New Holland tractor and equipment dealership. In 1983, he became involved in a manufacturing business that is now owned and operated by his son. He offered 38 years of business experience before entering his position as County Judge.
Richards added public service experience, serving three terms as Mayor of the City of Terrell from 2007 to 2016.
During his time as County Judge, he amassed three annual budgets, in which the Kaufman County property tax rate was reduced by a total of over 14 percent.
Richards has a Bachelor's degree and an MBA, both from Texas A&M.
Richards is passionate about servant leadership. He is a past President of the Rotary Club, member of the Lions Club, former Boy Scout leader, former Chairman of the Terrell Chamber of Commerce, past President of the Kaufman County Leadership Council, and has held leadership positions in his church. He currently serves as a Board Member of the Terrell ISD Excellence Foundation.
He and his wife, Christi, have been married for 45 years and raised three sons. They are proud grandparents of Claire and her little sister, Isabelle.
Richards has always had an enthusiastic interest in aviation. He is a licensed, instrument-rated, private pilot and hopes to spend time volunteering for Angel Flight in his retirement.
Jakie Allen will be sworn in as the new Kaufman County Judge on Jan. 1.
Ken Cates was sworn in as Kaufman County Pct. 4 Commissioner on Jan. 1, 2019.
Cates is a retired Special Agent in Charge at the Department of Homeland Security-US ICE, Dallas & El Paso, TX with over 34 years of federal criminal investigation service. He is also a successful local businessman operating a consulting firm supporting law firms, attorneys and corporate clients in matters of specialty investigations, internal security and trial preparation. Cates also raised registered longhorn cattle for many years in the Kemp, TX area.
Cates and the entire Pct. 4 team have completely reconstructed over 120 miles of their approximately 300 miles of county roadways and have replaced 11 dangerous, failing bridges in their portion of Kaufman County over the last four years. Cates supported and effectively administered the 2019 County Road Bond Project and successfully sought and obtained state grant funding to achieve these never before accomplished productivity levels in Precinct 4. Cates has been and remains a strong advocate for all of southern Kaufman County.
As a member of the Commissioners Court, Cates has participated in and supported the construction and opening of Kaufman County’s Justice Center, the Pet Adoption Center, the Child Advocacy Center and the recent groundbreaking of the Sheriff’s Substation in Forney.
Cates completed both the Texas County Commissioners - Advanced Training Curriculum Program and was selected for and graduated from the Texas A&M County Commissioner's and Judge’s Leadership Academy during his term of office.
Cates is looking forward to remaining active in Kaufman County politics, continuing his investigative consulting work, traveling with his wife Sylvia and playing much more golf in the years ahead.
Tommy Moore will be filling the role of Pct. 4 Commissioner and will be sworn in on Jan. 1.
