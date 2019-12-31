Helen Edwards Early Education program is the happy recipient of a recent book donation from the local chapter of the Texas Retired Teacher Association. Melanie Bowers, left, the principal at the school, received the books from Karen Gergen, center, a retired teacher and librarian at KISD. Paula Morley, right, the Head Start Director for Helen Edwards, said the books are a wonderful gift for school students.
