Shiny classics fill downtown

The Kaufman Downtown Merchants Group hosted a classic car show Saturday on the square, featuring more than 45 gleaming rides. Donations from the show benefitted Melanie Perez, a local resident with germ cell cancer. Benefit T-shirts for Perez are on sale at the Charter Room.
The next car show is set for Saturday, Aug. 17 and will include a school supply run.
