Cowabunga Coffee Company is aiming to open for business later this month.
Cowabunga Coffee Co. opened in the summer of 2019 as a mobile shop. Since then, owner Cameron Polk and his team have served the greater-Kaufman area at various events including Kaufman’s Scarecrow Festival, Canton Trade Days, and FBC’s North Pole Kaufman. Cowabunga will soon settle in historic downtown Kaufman.
The coffee shop’s building sits right next to the Kaufman County Tax Office at 106 N. Washington St. In this location, Cowabunga hopes to serve employees on the square daily.
“I fully expect to see (some returning customers) every day,” Polk said. The hope is for the shop to serve the community more than just coffee. “It’s not just coffee,” Polk stated, adding that Cowabunga provides a place for people to relax, connect, or work in a friendly environment, all while serving a high-quality product. “We’ve worked really hard over the past year to figure out our recipes,” explained Polk. “We’re ready to serve coffee that people are going to enjoy. You’re going to like what you get. Polk is planning for the shop to offer free WiFi for customers and live music on Friday nights for entertainment. Cowabunga Coffee Co. will serve teas and hot chocolate alongside their coffee products, with the goal of adding pastries and sandwiches to the menu soon.
Polk, 23, is a 2015 graduate of Kemp High School graduate and a 2018 graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Cowabunga Coffee Co. is a member of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce member, and Polk is targeting the week following Christmas for a grand opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.