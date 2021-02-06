Crandall resident Lauren Rathbun has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for her work in the fall 2020 semester at the University of Central Oklahoma, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.
To be included on the President’s Honor Roll, students must record a“ straight-A” or 4.0 grade point average for their work in qualifying classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.