Students in the Scurry-Rosser Independent School District will return to the classroom on Nov. 30.
“After analyzing student performance and attendance data for over 12 weeks of the school year, the Scurry-Rosser ISD Administration strongly believes that students need to be at the school engaged in face-to-face instruction,” the district wrote in a release sent to parents. “Therefore, we are notifying the schoolcommunity that At-Home Learning be discontinued beginning on Monday, November 30th.”
Students who have a medical condition, or with a family member who has a medical condition, can ask for a special exception to the policy, the district stated. The exceptions will require a letter from a physician.
Families can contact teachers, school counselors or principals with any concerns or questions, according to the statement.
