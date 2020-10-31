No, it wasn't another epidemic, just Measles the Longhorn who appeared in town Saturday for some socially distant family activities. Corn dogs, popsicles and other treats were featured at the Kaufman Sports Complex, in hopes that the parade and Scarecrow Festival can return in 2021.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant, Detour, enjoying success in Kaufman
- Confederate statue protest goes about peacefully
- Mayor Carmona fulfills rivalry bet
- Department of State Health Services offers low-cost vaccines
- Gary Campbell High School early graduate
- KISD recognizes Zaby, Murrey
- Connie Gail Taylor
- Kaufman choir students advance to region, pre-area
- Measles visits Kaufman
- Karen Kay Acevedo
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.