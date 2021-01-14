A
The Kaufman Herald/Photo courtesy of Kaufman ISD

Congratulations to Gary Campbell High School’s latest graduate, Cameron Roberts. Cameron has been studying Japanese culture this year. He plans to go to college and get a degree to teach English in Japan and to travel abroad. Presenting Cameron with his diploma is Cindy Fowler, Gary Campbell High School principal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.