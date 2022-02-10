FFA

Levi Gardner (left) and Garron Kinney (middle) were excited to receive their second place ribbon in Class 100: small bumper pull trailers from a judge (right) at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

 

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Photo

Kaufman FFA's Ag Mechanics Exhibitors' trip to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo was an exciting one!

The team left a day early and took the long route through Stephenville, Brownwood, and Comanche to avoid the incoming weather, which was exciting in and of itself. 

After making it there safely, the next day they were faced with removing all the ice that had built up on all the projects on the drive and overnight. 

It never got above freezing on show day, but the kids muscled through it and their effort paid off.

Kaufman FFA students earned 11 blue ribbons. Garron Kinney and Levi Gardner placed second in Class 100: small bumper pull trailers. Sarai Ramirez placed fifth in Class 602: Other outdoor cooking equipment; credit also goes to her partner, Bailee Eldridge who wasn't able to attend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.