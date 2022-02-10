Kaufman FFA's Ag Mechanics Exhibitors' trip to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo was an exciting one!
The team left a day early and took the long route through Stephenville, Brownwood, and Comanche to avoid the incoming weather, which was exciting in and of itself.
After making it there safely, the next day they were faced with removing all the ice that had built up on all the projects on the drive and overnight.
It never got above freezing on show day, but the kids muscled through it and their effort paid off.
Kaufman FFA students earned 11 blue ribbons. Garron Kinney and Levi Gardner placed second in Class 100: small bumper pull trailers. Sarai Ramirez placed fifth in Class 602: Other outdoor cooking equipment; credit also goes to her partner, Bailee Eldridge who wasn't able to attend.
