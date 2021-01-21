Texas Health Kaufman and The Center are partnering to provide free flu shots to the public.
The Center, located at 400 Highway 34, will serve as a free flu shot site from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Shots will be available for ages 12 and up. No insurance card is need and any recipient under 18 will require guardian consent.
No pre-registration is required, but supplies are limited. This is a first come, first served event.
For more information, please contact Anita Hurtado at (972) 932-5252.
