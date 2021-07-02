Kaufman Fire Department has reported a busy month, with a rescue of a worker from a bucket truck, a tractor fire, and a hay fire.
During Independence Day festivities on July 3 and 4, KFD and the American Red Cross ask residents to be aware of safety issues throughout the weekend.
Fireworks safety
Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
Grilling safety
Grilling fires spark more than 10,000 home fires on average each year in the U.S. To avoid this:
Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.
Make sure everyone, stays away from the grill, including children and pets.
Keep the grill away from the house or anything that could catch fire.
Use the long-handled tools, especially made for cooking on the grill.
Water safety
Warmer weather means enjoying the water. Be “water smart,” have swimming skills and know how to help others. This includes home pools — where young children are most at risk of drowning — and open water, such as ponds, rivers and lakes — where older children and teens are more likely to drown than any other location. With less access to lifeguarded aquatic facilities this summer, youth and teens may consider open water environments that are not designated for swimming.
Talk to your children, including older youth and teenagers, about water safety. A variety of resources are available atredcross.org/watersafety and redcross.org/watersafetyforkids.
If you choose to take your family to the water, make sure the area is designated for swimming and has lifeguards on duty. Once there, maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water, between you and people who don’t live with you.
Wear face coverings on land, especially when physical distancing is difficult. Do not wear them in the water as it may be difficult to breathe. Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.
Designate a water watcher whose sole responsibility is to supervise people during any in-water activity until the next person takes over.
Kiddie or inflatable pools can be a great way to have fun. Drain the water from the pool and flip it over after swim time is over.
The Red Cross offers a series of free mobile apps to put lifesaving safety information in the palm of your hand.
The Red Cross Swim App has water safety tips and resources for parents and caregivers along with child-friendly games, videos and quizzes.
The Red Cross Emergency App can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts.
The Red Cross First Aid App puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies at your fingertips.
