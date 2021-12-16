Two Kaufman High School choir students advance to the area choir competition for a chance to be in the All-State Choir.
Daniele Espinoza, junior, and Andrew Leanos, sophomore, both advanced to compete in the area choir contest. Both Espinoza and Leanos have been members of the Kaufman choir program since they were in junior high.
The students have prepared songs in Spanish, English, Korean, and Latin. These pieces cover a variety of styles including Gospel, Jazz, Sacred Baroque, and a Korean folk song.
There are three rounds of auditions that students go through to be in the All-State Choir. At each round of auditions, students will sing for a panel of five judges in a blind audition. They are judged on their performance as well as their sight reading skills.
The final audition to determine which students will make the All-State Choir will be held on Jan. 8 in Denton, Tx.
Congratulations to both Espinoza and Leanos on this great accomplishment!
