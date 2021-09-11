The American Legion Post 165 of Kaufman set up a memorial in honor of the 13 fallen comrades who recently lost their lives serving our country in Afghanistan.
"We just wanted to put a memorial together to honor the lives we lost and thank them for their service," Dallas Fox, the vice commander of Post 165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.