Dr. Philip Chacko, former minister of First Christain Church and beloved friend of many in Kaufman will be the preacher at the First Christian Church of Kauman on Nov. 28.
After serving churches in Texas for 44 years and as pastor of Disciples of Christ for 22 years, Dr. Chacko retired from Christian ministry. Dr. Chacko is still far from done spreading the word of God.
He will be preaching on the theme God is Love based on his new book Online with God: A Triangle Theory for Personal Empowerment and Biblical Understanding. The book is described as a modern guide for Christians seeking a renewed understanding of the Trinity.
The public is invited to attend the worship. Dr. Chacko will sign his book for those who are interested after worship until 2:30 p.m.
Those who are not able to participate in the book signing event may buy the book by using his website onlinewithgod.com.
