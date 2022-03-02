If you notice that many FFA students aren’t around over this week and next week, you will most likely find them at the Kaufman County Jr. Livestock Show. The annual show already started some of the non-animal related competitions and many of the students are prepping to move their animals in to the show barn pins over the next week.
Students competing in the show will be showing an array of heifers, lambs, swine, rabbits, steer, goats, and much more. Along with animal showing, there will also be an auction, barbecue contest, and an Ag Mechanics show. This show provides a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy. If interested in coming to watch any of the show events, visit https://kcjls.com to view the 2022 daily schedule. The show will start March 2 and go through March 12.
