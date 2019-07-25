Volunteers needed for Community Emergency Response Team

How prepared is your family in case of an emergency?
That’s a question Cilla Wichmann wants area residents to consider well before a calamity strikes, not during a tornado warning.
As the Kaufman County coordinator for the EastTex Regional Community Emergency Response Team, her volunteer job is to plan ahead for area catastrophes, and encourage others to do so, as well. She also trains the volunteers who respond to emergencies.
Speaking to members of the Kaufman Lions Club on Friday, July 19, Wichmann explained how a community emergency response team works.
Being north Texas, most of the local efforts here focus on weather preparation, particularly for tornados.
Based on a model created by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, CERT trains volunteers to first help themselves, then their neighbors, then respond to needs in the wider community.
That can include helping law enforcement, the fire department, or office of emergency management.
During the Rowlett tornado of 2015, CERT volunteers helped with cleanup efforts, as well as conducting door-to-door canvassing to ask neighbors if they were safe or required emergency response.
Volunteers donated 600 volunteer hours during a missing persons search in 2017. There was another search in 2018 for six-year-old Dalton Robison, which resulted in the CERT team receiving more training in dealing with people who have autism, Wichmann said.
To join the CERT team, volunteers participate in two days of training that cover disaster preparedness, as well as disaster fire suppression and medical operations.
The second day of training is on search and rescue operations and pre-storm operations.
Volunteers also can respond to work with canine teams, drones, and swiftwater rescue. EastTex CERT serves Kaufman, Rockwall, Hunt and Collin counties.
“Training, training, training, that’s a lot of what we do,” Wichmann said. Volunteers are asked to work at three events a year, whether that’s working at an actual emergency, or staffing an educational or community event.
Education is another aspect of CERT, where volunteers encourage residents to have a two-day supply of water and food on hand, along with a backpack or tub with the following:
• Insurance papers
• Two-day supply of prescriptions and medicines
• List of phone numbers
• Canned foods, granola bars, and nuts.
• Clothes and underwear
• A comforting toy or teddy bear for small children.
Other items to consider are pet food, a map, cell-phone charger, batteries and toilet paper.
Wichmann, who serves as an emergency medical technician in Tyler and Mineola, works as the coordinator entirely as a volunteer, as do all other members of the CERT team.
The next training offered by CERT will be held Oct. 19 and 26 at the Terrell Police Department.
To register for training, call Wichmann at (469) 410-2333 or email kaufmancounty.cert@gmail.com.
