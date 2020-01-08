December Kaufman police reports

12/1 Castro, Cesar – Driving while intoxicated

12/2 Patterson, Kimberly Lynne – Tamper fabricate physical evid w/intent to impair, 35A – Poss CS PG 1<1G, 35A – Poss CS PG 3 < 28G

12/3 Antuna, Eric Joe – 35A – Poss Marij <20oz, 90Z – Tamp/fab phys evid w/intent to impair

12/4 Delarosa, Crystal – 90Z – Dallas County Sheriff’s Office TCIC Warrant

12/5 Jennings, Linda Jean – 9OZ.01 – 18-36 Animal At Large – Dog, 9OZ.01 – 18-36 Animal At Large – Dog, 90Z.01 – 18-72 No Rabies Shot, 90Z.01 – 18-73 Not Registered with City

12/5 – Elliott, Jerad Lee – 90E – Public Intoxication

12/5 Macias-Reyes, Dejesus – 35A – Poss CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

12/7 – White, Albert Wain – 35A – Poss CS PG 3 < 28G, 35A – Poss Marij <2OZ

12/8 – Creed, Brandon – 9OZ – Driving While Lic Inv w/Prev Conv/Susp w/o Fin Res, 35B – Poss Drug Paraphernalia, 90Z – Open Container, 90Z – Warrant Arrest Kaufman SO

12/7 Hopkins, Justin – 90E Public Intoxication, 90Z Open Container

12/8 – Efrain, Nava – 90D – Driving While Intoxicated

12/8 – Landa, Noe Joboni – 35B – Poss Drug Paraphernalia

12/9 – Kemp, Douglas Earl – 90D – Driving While Intoxicated

12/10 – Nelson, Jeremiah Paul – 90Z warrant arrest

12/11 – Zambrano, Yenci – 90Z – Assault Simple Family Violence

12/11 – Westbrook, Nathaniel Lawrence – 90Z – KSO Warrant Arrest X2

12/12 – Dimas, Sergio Fransisco – 90Z – KSO warrants

12/15 – Rocha-Cortez, Anabel – 90D – Driving While Intoxicated w/child under 15 yoa

12/16 – Cordero, Filomeno - 35B – Poss Drug Paraphernalia

12/18 – Dunn, Michael Clifton – 90Z – Warrant arrest/kso warrant

Incident Media Log

12/1/19

Driving While Intoxicated, 5600 Block of E US -175 Highway

Suspicious Person, 1400 Block of Royal Dr

Disturbance, 700 Block of Rand Dr

Accident, 300 Block of Kings Fort PKWY

Accident, 800 Block of Terrell Hwy

Medical Emergency, 1700 Block of Ola Rd

Theft Prop <$100, 2300 Block of La Jolla Dr

12/2/19

Alarm, 2000 Block of Chapel Creek Dr

Tamper Fabricate Physical Evid w/intent to impair, Poss CS PG 1 <1G, Poss CS PG 3

Suspicious Person, 3600 Block of E US Highway 175

Mental Subject, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Disturbance, 2200 Block of S Washington

Suspicious Vehicle, 1400 Block of Rand Rd

Disturbance, 400 Block of E 7th St

Child Custody, 900 Block of Phillips Cir

Intoxicated Person, 1400 Block of E 1st North St

12/3

Welfare Concern, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr

Suspicious Person, 100 Block of N Washington

Poss Marij <2OZ, Tamper Fabricate Physical Evid w/intent to impair, 200 Block of W Cherry

Property damage/minor accident, 1000 Block of W Grove

Accident, 100 Block of Terrell Hwy

Accident, 4000 Block of S Houston

Theft Prop <$100, 1600 Block of Rand Rd

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing, 2200 Block of S Washington

Vehicle Impound, N Jefferson at Pyle St

12/4

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office TCIC Warrant, E US-175 at FM 1388

Animal at Large, Dog, 2000 Block of Elizabeth

Meet Complainant, 3000 Block of S Houston

Information Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 2700 Block of Tabor Pkwy

Meet Complainant, 200 Block of S Washington

Accident, 0 TX-34 at City Lake

Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30K, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh, 300 Block of Kings Fort PKWY

Criminal Mischief <$100, 300 Block of Kings Fort PKWY

12/5

Stray Animal – Cat, 1700 Block of S. Washington

Stray Animal – Cat, 200 Block of S Washington

Animal at Large- Dog, No Rabies Shot, Not Registered with City, 500 Block of W Grove

Meet Complainant, 1400 Block of Nottingham

Stray Animal - Dog, 500 Block of E Sixth

Welfare Concern, 100 Block of Circle Dr

Animal at Large – Dog, 900 Block of N Washington

Minor Accident, 34 Bypass and US 175

Welfare Concern, N TX-34 at Kaufman City Lake Park

Public Intoxication, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr

Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G, 1700 Block of S Houston

12/6

Domestic Disturbance, 1700 Block of S Washington

False Alarm, 900 Block of E Mulberry

Abandoned Vehicle, 3600 Block of E US Highway 175

Trespassers, 4 Block of Borders Cir

Child Custody, 4800 Block of Hampton CT

Child Custody, 200 Block of W Mulberry

12/7

Open Door, 100 Block of N Nash

Poss CS PG 3 <28G, Poss Marij <2OZ, 100 Block of E Mulberry

Information Report, 2000 Block of S Washington

Information Report, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr

False Alarm, 1900 Block of W Fair St

Driving While LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP W/O FIN RES, POSS Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, Public Intoxication, Warrant Arrest, 500 Block S TX-34 Bypass

Welfare Concern, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Traffic Accident, 0 FM 2578 at US-175

Suspicious Vehicle, 3900 Block of S Houston

Welfare Concern, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Suspicious Vehicle, 1600 Block of Marshall

Driving While Intoxicated, EB US-175 at 1390

12/8

False Alarm, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Abandoned Vehicle, 400 Block of E 8th St

Information Report, 2000 Block of S Washington

Suspicious Activity, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Reckless Driver, 0 FM 148 at FM 1388

Poss Drug Paraphernalia, 2200 Block of S Washington

Suspicious Person, 2200 Block of S Washington

12/9

Meet Complainant, 900 Block of S Washington

Display Wrong License Plate, 200 Block of E US Highway 175

Loud Noise, 6100 Block of CR 166

Alarm, 800 Block of W State Highway 243

Animal Carcass, 700 Block of E Mulberry

False Alarm, 1600 Block of Lantz

Stray Animal – Dog, 900 Block of S Wilson

Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500, 1900 Block of W Fair St

Stray Animal – Dog, 100 Block of E Seventh

Stray Animal – Dog, 3300 Block of E US Highway 175

Animal Carcass – Bird, 1300 Block of S 34 Bypass

Information Report, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Welfare Concern, 700 Block of E US Highway 175

Information Report, 2700 Block of Tabor Pkwy

Driving While Intoxicated, EB US-175 at FM 2578

Telephone Harassment, 4100 Block of Vista Ln

12/10

Warrant Arrest/Other Agency, 3000 Block of S Washington

Meet Complainant, 4100 Block of Vista Ln

Stray Animal – Puppy, 900 Block of S Wilson

Verbal Disturbance, 1800 Block of Oxford Dr

Information, 600 Block of N Wilson

Suspicious Vehicle, 300 Block of E US Highway 175

Motorist Assist, E US-175 at FM 2578

12/11

Minor Accident, 0 34 Bypass at FM 1388

Animal Carcass, 500 Block of E Second

Fail to Yield Right Away, FMFR, No Drivers License, 0 3400 E US -175

Assault Simple Family Violence, 100 Block of E 11th St

Suspicious Person, 1400 Block of Rand Rd

Animal Carcass, 2500 Block of S 34 Bypass

Criminal Trespass Warning, 2200 Block of S Washington

Alarm, 1800 Block of S Washington

KSO Warrant Arrest X2, 2200 Block of S Washington

Abandoned Vehicle, 5200 Block of W US-175

12/12

Animal Carcass, 300 Block of E Temple

KSO Warrant Arrest, 200 Block of W Fair

Animal Carcass, 400 Block of E Fair

Welfare Concern, 300 Block of E US Highway 175

Meet Complainant, 1500 Block of S Washington

Information, 1600 BLK FM 987

Accident Report, E US-175 at TX-243

12/13

Burglary of Building, 3200 Block of E US Highway 175

Welfare Concern, 300 Block of W Grove

Animal at Large, 1700 Block of S Houston

Livestock at Large, 5500 Block of W US Highway 175

Accident, 2200 Block of S Washington

Meet Complainant, 200 Block S Washington

Reckless Driver, 1000 Block of E Hwy 175

POSS CS PG 2 <1G, W US-175 AT TX-34

Meet Complainant, 200 Block of S Washington

12/14

AGG Kidnapping, 2200 Block of S Washington

911 Hang Up, 100 Block of E Elmo

Information Report, 1100 Block of S Jackson

Civil Standby, 1400 Block S Jefferson

Suspicious Person, 300 Block of E Mulberry St

12/15

Loud Music, Becky Lane

Accident, 800 Block of W US Highway 175

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15 YOA, E US-175 at 243

False Alarm, 2900 Block of E US Highway 175

Disturbance, 1000 Block of Overlook Dr

Information, 600 Block of N Wilson

12/16

Meet Complainant, 200 Block of S Washington

Domestic Disturbance, 300 Block of N Wilson

Accident, 1000 Block of S Washington

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle>$200, TX-34 at US-175

Poss Drug Paraphernalia, 1800 Block Feagin

12/17

Suspicious Person, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr

False Alarm, 300 Block of W 4th St

Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500, Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500

1100 Block of E Mulberry

Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30K, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Suspicious Person, 700 Block of W Grove

Accident, 1700 Block of S Jackson

Theft Prop <$100, 2200 Block of S Washington

Theft Prop >=$100<$750, 800 Block of S Washington

Welfare Concern, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy

Abandon Vehicle, Kings Fort Pkwy at Meara

Meet Complainant, 1800 Block of E State Highway 243

12/18

Burglary of Vehicle, 600 Block of Adams Ln

Burglary of Vehicle, 1900 Block of S Jefferson

Duty of Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape>=$200, 1400 Block of Royal Dr

Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30K, 1100 Block of Lewis Dr

Warrant Arrest/KSO, 300 Block of Fort Kings Pkwy

Welfare Concern, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr

12/19

Stray Animal – Dog, 900 Block of S Wilson

Animal Related, 100 Block of Genesis

Stray Animal – Dog, 200 Block of E Sixth

