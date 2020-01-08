December Kaufman police reports

12/1 Castro, Cesar – Driving while intoxicated
12/2 Patterson, Kimberly Lynne – Tamper fabricate physical evid w/intent to impair, 35A – Poss CS PG 1<1G, 35A – Poss CS PG 3 < 28G
12/3 Antuna, Eric Joe – 35A – Poss Marij <20oz, 90Z – Tamp/fab phys evid w/intent to impair
12/4 Delarosa, Crystal – 90Z – Dallas County Sheriff’s Office TCIC Warrant
12/5 Jennings, Linda Jean – 9OZ.01 – 18-36 Animal At Large – Dog, 9OZ.01 – 18-36 Animal At Large – Dog, 90Z.01 – 18-72 No Rabies Shot, 90Z.01 – 18-73 Not Registered with City
12/5 – Elliott, Jerad Lee – 90E – Public Intoxication
12/5 Macias-Reyes, Dejesus – 35A – Poss CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
12/7 – White, Albert Wain – 35A – Poss CS PG 3 < 28G, 35A – Poss Marij <2OZ
12/8 – Creed, Brandon – 9OZ – Driving While Lic Inv w/Prev Conv/Susp w/o Fin Res, 35B – Poss Drug Paraphernalia, 90Z – Open Container, 90Z – Warrant Arrest Kaufman SO
12/7 Hopkins, Justin – 90E Public Intoxication, 90Z Open Container
12/8 – Efrain, Nava – 90D – Driving While Intoxicated
12/8 – Landa, Noe Joboni – 35B – Poss Drug Paraphernalia
12/9 – Kemp, Douglas Earl – 90D – Driving While Intoxicated
12/10 – Nelson, Jeremiah Paul – 90Z warrant arrest
12/11 – Zambrano, Yenci – 90Z – Assault Simple Family Violence
12/11 – Westbrook, Nathaniel Lawrence – 90Z – KSO Warrant Arrest X2
12/12 – Dimas, Sergio Fransisco – 90Z – KSO warrants
12/15 – Rocha-Cortez, Anabel – 90D – Driving While Intoxicated w/child under 15 yoa
12/16 – Cordero, Filomeno - 35B – Poss Drug Paraphernalia
12/18 – Dunn, Michael Clifton – 90Z – Warrant arrest/kso warrant
Incident Media Log
12/1/19
Driving While Intoxicated, 5600 Block of E US -175 Highway
Suspicious Person, 1400 Block of Royal Dr
Disturbance, 700 Block of Rand Dr
Accident, 300 Block of Kings Fort PKWY
Accident, 800 Block of Terrell Hwy
Medical Emergency, 1700 Block of Ola Rd
Theft Prop <$100, 2300 Block of La Jolla Dr
12/2/19
Alarm, 2000 Block of Chapel Creek Dr
Tamper Fabricate Physical Evid w/intent to impair, Poss CS PG 1 <1G, Poss CS PG 3
Suspicious Person, 3600 Block of E US Highway 175
Mental Subject, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Disturbance, 2200 Block of S Washington
Suspicious Vehicle, 1400 Block of Rand Rd
Disturbance, 400 Block of E 7th St
Child Custody, 900 Block of Phillips Cir
Intoxicated Person, 1400 Block of E 1st North St
12/3
Welfare Concern, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr
Suspicious Person, 100 Block of N Washington
Poss Marij <2OZ, Tamper Fabricate Physical Evid w/intent to impair, 200 Block of W Cherry
Property damage/minor accident, 1000 Block of W Grove
Accident, 100 Block of Terrell Hwy
Accident, 4000 Block of S Houston
Theft Prop <$100, 1600 Block of Rand Rd
Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing, 2200 Block of S Washington
Vehicle Impound, N Jefferson at Pyle St
12/4
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office TCIC Warrant, E US-175 at FM 1388
Animal at Large, Dog, 2000 Block of Elizabeth
Meet Complainant, 3000 Block of S Houston
Information Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 2700 Block of Tabor Pkwy
Meet Complainant, 200 Block of S Washington
Accident, 0 TX-34 at City Lake
Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30K, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh, 300 Block of Kings Fort PKWY
Criminal Mischief <$100, 300 Block of Kings Fort PKWY
12/5
Stray Animal – Cat, 1700 Block of S. Washington
Stray Animal – Cat, 200 Block of S Washington
Animal at Large- Dog, No Rabies Shot, Not Registered with City, 500 Block of W Grove
Meet Complainant, 1400 Block of Nottingham
Stray Animal - Dog, 500 Block of E Sixth
Welfare Concern, 100 Block of Circle Dr
Animal at Large – Dog, 900 Block of N Washington
Minor Accident, 34 Bypass and US 175
Welfare Concern, N TX-34 at Kaufman City Lake Park
Public Intoxication, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr
Poss CS PG 1>=1G<4G, 1700 Block of S Houston
12/6
Domestic Disturbance, 1700 Block of S Washington
False Alarm, 900 Block of E Mulberry
Abandoned Vehicle, 3600 Block of E US Highway 175
Trespassers, 4 Block of Borders Cir
Child Custody, 4800 Block of Hampton CT
Child Custody, 200 Block of W Mulberry
12/7
Open Door, 100 Block of N Nash
Poss CS PG 3 <28G, Poss Marij <2OZ, 100 Block of E Mulberry
Information Report, 2000 Block of S Washington
Information Report, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr
False Alarm, 1900 Block of W Fair St
Driving While LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP W/O FIN RES, POSS Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, Public Intoxication, Warrant Arrest, 500 Block S TX-34 Bypass
Welfare Concern, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Traffic Accident, 0 FM 2578 at US-175
Suspicious Vehicle, 3900 Block of S Houston
Welfare Concern, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Suspicious Vehicle, 1600 Block of Marshall
Driving While Intoxicated, EB US-175 at 1390
12/8
False Alarm, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Abandoned Vehicle, 400 Block of E 8th St
Information Report, 2000 Block of S Washington
Suspicious Activity, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Reckless Driver, 0 FM 148 at FM 1388
Poss Drug Paraphernalia, 2200 Block of S Washington
Suspicious Person, 2200 Block of S Washington
12/9
Meet Complainant, 900 Block of S Washington
Display Wrong License Plate, 200 Block of E US Highway 175
Loud Noise, 6100 Block of CR 166
Alarm, 800 Block of W State Highway 243
Animal Carcass, 700 Block of E Mulberry
False Alarm, 1600 Block of Lantz
Stray Animal – Dog, 900 Block of S Wilson
Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500, 1900 Block of W Fair St
Stray Animal – Dog, 100 Block of E Seventh
Stray Animal – Dog, 3300 Block of E US Highway 175
Animal Carcass – Bird, 1300 Block of S 34 Bypass
Information Report, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Welfare Concern, 700 Block of E US Highway 175
Information Report, 2700 Block of Tabor Pkwy
Driving While Intoxicated, EB US-175 at FM 2578
Telephone Harassment, 4100 Block of Vista Ln
12/10
Warrant Arrest/Other Agency, 3000 Block of S Washington
Meet Complainant, 4100 Block of Vista Ln
Stray Animal – Puppy, 900 Block of S Wilson
Verbal Disturbance, 1800 Block of Oxford Dr
Information, 600 Block of N Wilson
Suspicious Vehicle, 300 Block of E US Highway 175
Motorist Assist, E US-175 at FM 2578
12/11
Minor Accident, 0 34 Bypass at FM 1388
Animal Carcass, 500 Block of E Second
Fail to Yield Right Away, FMFR, No Drivers License, 0 3400 E US -175
Assault Simple Family Violence, 100 Block of E 11th St
Suspicious Person, 1400 Block of Rand Rd
Animal Carcass, 2500 Block of S 34 Bypass
Criminal Trespass Warning, 2200 Block of S Washington
Alarm, 1800 Block of S Washington
KSO Warrant Arrest X2, 2200 Block of S Washington
Abandoned Vehicle, 5200 Block of W US-175
12/12
Animal Carcass, 300 Block of E Temple
KSO Warrant Arrest, 200 Block of W Fair
Animal Carcass, 400 Block of E Fair
Welfare Concern, 300 Block of E US Highway 175
Meet Complainant, 1500 Block of S Washington
Information, 1600 BLK FM 987
Accident Report, E US-175 at TX-243
12/13
Burglary of Building, 3200 Block of E US Highway 175
Welfare Concern, 300 Block of W Grove
Animal at Large, 1700 Block of S Houston
Livestock at Large, 5500 Block of W US Highway 175
Accident, 2200 Block of S Washington
Meet Complainant, 200 Block S Washington
Reckless Driver, 1000 Block of E Hwy 175
POSS CS PG 2 <1G, W US-175 AT TX-34
Meet Complainant, 200 Block of S Washington
12/14
AGG Kidnapping, 2200 Block of S Washington
911 Hang Up, 100 Block of E Elmo
Information Report, 1100 Block of S Jackson
Civil Standby, 1400 Block S Jefferson
Suspicious Person, 300 Block of E Mulberry St
12/15
Loud Music, Becky Lane
Accident, 800 Block of W US Highway 175
Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15 YOA, E US-175 at 243
False Alarm, 2900 Block of E US Highway 175
Disturbance, 1000 Block of Overlook Dr
Information, 600 Block of N Wilson
12/16
Meet Complainant, 200 Block of S Washington
Domestic Disturbance, 300 Block of N Wilson
Accident, 1000 Block of S Washington
Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle>$200, TX-34 at US-175
Poss Drug Paraphernalia, 1800 Block Feagin
12/17
Suspicious Person, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr
False Alarm, 300 Block of W 4th St
Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500, Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500
1100 Block of E Mulberry
Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30K, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Suspicious Person, 700 Block of W Grove
Accident, 1700 Block of S Jackson
Theft Prop <$100, 2200 Block of S Washington
Theft Prop >=$100<$750, 800 Block of S Washington
Welfare Concern, 300 Block of Kings Fort Pkwy
Abandon Vehicle, Kings Fort Pkwy at Meara
Meet Complainant, 1800 Block of E State Highway 243
12/18
Burglary of Vehicle, 600 Block of Adams Ln
Burglary of Vehicle, 1900 Block of S Jefferson
Duty of Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape>=$200, 1400 Block of Royal Dr
Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30K, 1100 Block of Lewis Dr
Warrant Arrest/KSO, 300 Block of Fort Kings Pkwy
Welfare Concern, 800 Block of Ed Hall Dr
12/19
Stray Animal – Dog, 900 Block of S Wilson
Animal Related, 100 Block of Genesis
Stray Animal – Dog, 200 Block of E Sixth
