Sue Haynes will holdauditionsfor parts in the play "The Play That Goes Wrong,"written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. Appointments for auditions may be made bycalling (214) 356-0505. Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 16. The performanceswill be May 7 and 8 and May 13-15 at the Talent Box in Wills Point.
She will need four men and four women to fill the cast. The story begins before the curtain has even been raised as the audience are present while the Conley Polytechnic Drama Society prepares to state their new production – the 1920s murder mystery, “Murder at Haversham Manor." However, the set is not yet complete and there is no time to finish it off...the show must go on!
With a murder (and a moving corpse) established from the beginning, the murder mystery gets into full blow. However, the props start to disappear, actors go missing, the set begins to collapse around, and often on, the cast. Mayhem ensues, the acting gets worse, and the set becomes increasingly dangerous, but the company struggles on regardless.
The question is whether any of the cast and crew will remain standing or conscious by the final curtain. They are delighted that neither of the casting issues nor technical hitches currently stand in their way. “The Play That GoesWrong" is a farcical murder mystery, a play within a play, conceived and performed by award winning company Theatre Mischief.
