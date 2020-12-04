The Dallas Zoo has a socially distant Dallas Zoo Lights this year. Participants will drive through the zoo. There is a Reliant Holiday Village at the end of the route if people want to get outside of their cars.
Displays of more than 1 million lights include elaborate light shows, silk-covered animal lanterns and an ice palace. Tickets are $65 per vehicle, or $50 for zoo members. Lights are on display from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on select nights through Jan. 3. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance at www.dallaszoo.com.
