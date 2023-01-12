New School Board Trustee sworn in

Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan (right) swears in new School Board Trustee Casey Townsend (left) after his election onto the staff in the last session.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Amber Townsend

This month, the KISD school board celebrates Casey Townsend’s official swear-in to the board after his election at the last school board meeting. Mayor Jeff Jordan swore him in preceding the closed session on Jan. 9. His introduction was just in time for National School Board Recognition Month.

While approving the 2021-2022 KISD external audit report at the school board meeting, the board reviewed stored funding amounts to learn that they have $29 million of unassigned funds. As covered in previous meetings, the school district strives to store funding in the event of unexpected financial loss. With the current reserve, Kaufman ISD can function for at least a year without outside funding.

