New School Board Trustee sworn in

This month, the KISD school board celebrates Casey Townsend’s official swear-in to the board after his election at the last school board meeting. Mayor Jeff Jordan swore him in preceding the closed session on Jan. 9. His introduction was just in time for National School Board Recognition Month.
While approving the 2021-2022 KISD external audit report at the school board meeting, the board reviewed stored funding amounts to learn that they have $29 million of unassigned funds. As covered in previous meetings, the school district strives to store funding in the event of unexpected financial loss. With the current reserve, Kaufman ISD can function for at least a year without outside funding.
In addition to stored funding, Kaufman ISD receives national school lunch program funding. Through this program, all students in the district have access to free meals during their school day. Program parameters state that no district can store funding exceeding $4 million. Currently, Kaufman ISD has an additional $600,000-$700,000 in unused funds through this program. This means that the district must elect to use this additional money to improve cafeteria and kitchen related upgrades at any of the schools in the district.
This week’s meeting also targeted amending the 2022-2023 budget to improve engineering and planning, site development, Skyward portal security, and upgrading police vehicles. This motion was approved by the school board.
To round out funding discussion, Superintendent Lori Blaylock revealed that the district has received an anonymous donation of $100,000 devoted to security upgrades. The specified use for these funds will be discussed at the next school board meeting.
The board also teased the upcoming school board election, happening in May of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.