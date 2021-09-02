The Center, located at 400 S. Terrell Highway in Kaufman, features a food pantry that is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The first Wednesday of every month, The Center sponsors "Laundry Love" from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. for low-income families.
On every third Wednesday of the month, The Center hosts the North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry, servicing about 300 families from Kaufman County and surrounding areas.
The Fall Homeless Coalition Kickoff will be held at 12 p.m. on Sept. 13 at FBC Kaufman.
The Center Open House will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 and will focus on promoting the North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 23.
Thanksgiving distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Christmas food distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.
