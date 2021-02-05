According to recent guidance released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), public school students will be required to take the STAAR test in person this spring.
The state has decided to move forward with the standardized testing and require students to take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test at a monitored site.
The tests will be administered online. School districts will have the option to set up monitored testing sites outside of the school buildings, such as performance art centers or recreation centers. TEA cannot offer STAAR paper testing windows because of the time required to ship, process, and score part testing materials and maintain reporting dates.
According to the state guidance, Texas school districts can apply for waivers to require students who are not scheduled to take the STAAR test to learn remotely on testing day.
TEA has noted that although state assessments will not be used for state or federal accountability purposes for the 2020-2021 school year, the state assessments will provide equitable baseline data necessary to determine actual learning loss during the COVID-19 crisis and areas to address for the benefit of all Texas students. Local school districts are currently working to get a complete plan in place for all students and at-home learners to take the standardized test.
More information can be found at tea.texas.gov.
