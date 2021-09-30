An official ribbon cutting was held for the $3.3 million Kaufman Civic Center on the evening of Sept. 25.
The building has been open and in use for a year but had to postpone a grand opening from last year due to Covid-19.
The Civic Center houses the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce offices as well as Senior Connect.
“This Civic Center is made to serve our community members,” said City Manager, Mike Slye. The facility is equpit and ready to book to serve corporate events, meetings, conventions, and more.
The Civic Center is booked out until the end of the year. If interested in hosting an event, contact the City of Kaufman and Civic Center event coordinator, Rheanna Archer, to receive more details or for answers to any questions.
